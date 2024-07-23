

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The world's lifelong learning company Pearson (PSON.L), on Tuesday, announced that it has been granted the contract to develop a new online platform facilitating access to learning and skills development opportunities for UK central government employees.



Following a rigorous and transparent procurement process, the Cabinet Office has formally entered into a four-year agreement with Pearson to implement a comprehensive cross-Government skills capture and learning experience platform.



This platform represents a significant milestone as it integrates the primary learning resources available to all government employees with departmental and professional-specific resources.



Oliver Latham, Vice President for Workforce Skills at Pearson said, 'We are excited to work with the Cabinet Office and our ventures company, HowNow, to build and deliver this tailored skills identification and development platform. Employees will be able to build their own 'Skills Passports', mapping and acknowledging their existing areas of expertise and allowing them to identify opportunities for further development. It will deliver a single source of truth, with transferrable, consistent, actionable, and accurate skills data across the Civil Service.'



