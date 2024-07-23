Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852176 | ISIN: NL0000313286 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AC
Tradegate
23.07.24
13:24 Uhr
17,560 Euro
-0,340
-1,90 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACOMO NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACOMO NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50017,52013:35
17,50017,52013:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2024 08:01 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acomo N.V.: Acomo reports EBITDA of €41 million for H1 2024 supported by double digit growth in Spices and Nuts, however cocoa market circumstances continued to negatively impact Group results

Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports H1 2024 results with sales of €668 million (equal to H1 2023) and an EBITDA of €41.2 million (H1 2023: €45.3 million). The Spices and Nuts segment performed very strongly across the board with an EBITDA growth of +20%. As already announced in the Group strategy update in April 2024 the extreme cocoa market price developments materially impacted the performance of the Organic Ingredients segment in H1. Edible Seeds saw lower results in North America due to a lower demand for bird feed and reduced export sales to Europe, whereas Tea and Food Solutions results were similar to H1 2023.

Working capital slightly increased versus 31 December 2023 and the balance sheet position remains strong with a solvency ratio of 53.7%.

The company set the interim dividend at € 0.40 per share in line with last year.

Download full press release:
https://www.acomo.nl/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/240723-Press-release-Acomo-Half-year-Figures-H1-2024_EN_FINAL.pdf
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.