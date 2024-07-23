Acomo N.V.: Acomo reports EBITDA of €41 million for H1 2024 supported by double digit growth in Spices and Nuts, however cocoa market circumstances continued to negatively impact Group results

Today, ACOMO N.V. (Acomo), the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, reports H1 2024 results with sales of €668 million (equal to H1 2023) and an EBITDA of €41.2 million (H1 2023: €45.3 million). The Spices and Nuts segment performed very strongly across the board with an EBITDA growth of +20%. As already announced in the Group strategy update in April 2024 the extreme cocoa market price developments materially impacted the performance of the Organic Ingredients segment in H1. Edible Seeds saw lower results in North America due to a lower demand for bird feed and reduced export sales to Europe, whereas Tea and Food Solutions results were similar to H1 2023.



Working capital slightly increased versus 31 December 2023 and the balance sheet position remains strong with a solvency ratio of 53.7%.



The company set the interim dividend at € 0.40 per share in line with last year.



https://www.acomo.nl/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/240723-Press-release-Acomo-Half-year-Figures-H1-2024_EN_FINAL.pdf