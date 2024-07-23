Anzeige
Vastned Belgium: Half-year report for the first semester of 2024

The first semester of 2024 became a period of significant strategic changes

• On 16 May 2024 Vastned Retail and Vastned Belgium announced their intention to proceed with a reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail will merge with and into Vastned Belgium (reverse cross-border legal merger).
• Vastned Belgium will grant and pay an interim dividend of € 2.30 per share in November 2024.
• Vastned Belgium will grant an additional dividend of € 1.00 per share to pre-merger shareholders. The additional dividend itself will be paid in January 2025.
• EPRA earnings of € 1.32 per share for the first semester of 2024.
• Increase in the fair value of the real estate portfolio (0.3%) compared to the previous financial year.
• High occupancy rate of 98.9% highlights the quality of the real estate portfolio.
• € 42.6 million of unused credit facilities available for use.
• A low debt ratio of 26.6% provides solid protection for 2024.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Half-year report for the first semester of 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8571379-039f-405b-a1a4-db9a9ae15ade)

