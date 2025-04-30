Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
29.04.25
09:21 Uhr
28,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,80029,20019:40
29,00029,20019:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2025 18:10 Uhr
115 Leser
(0)

Vastned NV: Publication information brochure Vastned Group

Finanznachrichten News

Vastned (Vastned NV, Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam: VASTB) announces that today it has published an information brochure on its website. The brochure informs Vastned Group's stakeholders and potential investors about its real estate portfolio, strategy, group structure and internal operations since 1 January 2025. The document also contains pro forma consolidated and unaudited financial information on the Vastned Group that can act as a supplement to the financial information already contained in the annual financial report of Vastned NV and Vastned Retail N.V..

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Publication information brochure Vastned Group (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8c77d1a2-02a6-434a-ba30-72bdfabe097e)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.