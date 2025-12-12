Anzeige
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 10:36
30,800 Euro
+0,33 % +0,100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 07:34 Uhr
64 Leser
Vastned NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Vastned NV has received on 9 December 2025 a transparency notification dated 9 December 2025, which indicates that Westersingel I B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 4 December 2025, now holds more than 10% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. Westersingel I B.V. has thus crossed the 10% threshold (upward).

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Disclosure of transparency notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a8676880-716e-4b81-9671-50cb2e20edd3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
