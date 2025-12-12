Vastned NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Vastned NV has received on 9 December 2025 a transparency notification dated 9 December 2025, which indicates that Westersingel I B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 4 December 2025, now holds more than 10% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. Westersingel I B.V. has thus crossed the 10% threshold (upward).

