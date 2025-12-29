Vastned NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Vastned NV has received on 24 December 2025 a transparency notification dated 23 December 2025, which indicates that FERVET0PUS B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 23 December 2025, now holds more than 3% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. FERVET0PUS B.V. has thus crossed the 3% threshold (upward).

Full press release:

Attachment