Vastned NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Vastned NV has received on 24 December 2025 a transparency notification dated 23 December 2025, which indicates that FERVET0PUS B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 23 December 2025, now holds more than 3% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. FERVET0PUS B.V. has thus crossed the 3% threshold (upward).
Full press release:
Attachment
- Disclosure of transparency notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5221429-58c2-46e6-a03a-ea807f32e98e)
