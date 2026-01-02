Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
München
02.01.26 | 09:21
31,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,80031,00018:42
30,70031,00017:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 18:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned NV: Chief Financial Officer transition at Vastned

Vastned announces today that its Chief Financial Officer, Barbara Gheysen, stepped down from her role on 31 December 2025 to pursue new opportunities. Her duties will be temporarily allocated among the management team and Vastned will actively seek a replacement. The company expects to announce a new CFO in the coming months.

Since joining Vastned in September 2024, Barbara Gheysen has been a member of the Group's Executive Committee, supporting the company and its subsidiaries through an important period of transformation and strategic progress following the reverse cross-border merger with the former Dutch parent company.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee would like to thank Barbara Gheysen for her valuable contributions and the foundations she has helped to establish for Vastned's future. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.