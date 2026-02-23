Vastned NV: Vastned Annual results 2025

Vastned concludes 2025 with a stable EPRA result, a decrease of the debt ratio below 40% and an increase in the proposed dividend. After completion of the reverse cross-border merger, the group operates with one listed entity and simplified governance.

Vastned achieves the objectives of the reverse cross-border merger...

- An organizational simplification that improves the efficiency of the Vastned group with only one listed entity, one management and simplified governance.

- An operational synergy worth € 2.0 million, with additional potential in 2026.

- Optimized debt financing by signing credit refinancing in 2025 for an amount of € 395.0 million.

- Increased liquidity with the entry into the Euronext BEL Mid index in 2025. In January 2026, Vastned received the award of 2025 BEL MID Company of the year from Euronext Brussels.

... based on solid foundations for the future...

- Fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 32.4 million (+2.6% compared to 31 December 2024 - pro forma).

- EPRA result of € 2.22 per share for 2025, compared to €2.18 in 2024 (pro forma).

- The occupancy rate remains at a stable and high level of 98.6%.

- The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 39.1%, compared to 42.3% on 31 December 2024 (pro forma).

- Vastned received additional credit lines worth € 55.0 million in February 2026.

… with an increase in the proposed dividend.

- The board of directors proposes a gross dividend of € 1.85 per share for the 2025 financial year, which is an increase compared to the original dividend forecast.

