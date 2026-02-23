Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
23.02.26 | 10:30
30,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00030,20018:18
30,00030,20017:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 18:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned NV: Vastned Annual results 2025

Vastned concludes 2025 with a stable EPRA result, a decrease of the debt ratio below 40% and an increase in the proposed dividend. After completion of the reverse cross-border merger, the group operates with one listed entity and simplified governance.

Vastned achieves the objectives of the reverse cross-border merger...
- An organizational simplification that improves the efficiency of the Vastned group with only one listed entity, one management and simplified governance.
- An operational synergy worth € 2.0 million, with additional potential in 2026.
- Optimized debt financing by signing credit refinancing in 2025 for an amount of € 395.0 million.
- Increased liquidity with the entry into the Euronext BEL Mid index in 2025. In January 2026, Vastned received the award of 2025 BEL MID Company of the year from Euronext Brussels.

... based on solid foundations for the future...
- Fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 32.4 million (+2.6% compared to 31 December 2024 - pro forma).
- EPRA result of € 2.22 per share for 2025, compared to €2.18 in 2024 (pro forma).
- The occupancy rate remains at a stable and high level of 98.6%.
- The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 39.1%, compared to 42.3% on 31 December 2024 (pro forma).
- Vastned received additional credit lines worth € 55.0 million in February 2026.

… with an increase in the proposed dividend.
- The board of directors proposes a gross dividend of € 1.85 per share for the 2025 financial year, which is an increase compared to the original dividend forecast.

Full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bc216f3-28e7-4a9f-92d5-828d6b3f057a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.