WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned NV: Vastned remains on track to achieve its stated objectives

- Fair value of real estate portfolio increases by € 26.4 million (+ 2.1% compared to 31 December 2024 - pro forma).
- The occupancy rate of 98.6% remains at a stable and high level.
- EPRA earnings of € 1.67 per share for the first nine (9) months of 2025.
- The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 39.9%, compared to 42.5% per 31 December 2024 (pro forma). This implies that Vastned achieved its target of an EPRA LTV below 40.0%.
- The past months, Vastned has continued to work on realizing the targeted synergies. By closely monitoring costs, Vastned can further increase its forecast for the EPRA earnings per share from € 2.00 - € 2.10 to € 2.10 - € 2.20.
- Due to the increase in the expected EPRA earnings per share, Vastned's board of directors is raising the dividend outlook from € 1.70 to € 1.80 gross per share for the financial year 2025.
- Vastned obtains the SOCIMI status for its Spanish subsidiary.

Full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4287fb99-3888-4c3d-873b-12a6cf157cf8


