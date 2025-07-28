Anzeige
28.07.2025
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 09:05
31,700 Euro
+0,63 % +0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 18:06 Uhr
Vastned NV: Half-year report for the first semester of 2025

Vastned confirms the stated objectives...

- Fair value of real estate portfolio increases by € 16.1 million on a like-for-like basis (+ 1.3% compared to 31 December 2024 - pro forma).
- EPRA Earnings of € 1.05 per share for the first semester of 2025.
- The occupancy rate remains at a stable and high level of 98.6%.

...with sufficient financial strength...

- The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 40.6%, compared to 42.5% per 31 December 2024 (pro forma). Vastned aims to achieve the targeted EPRA LTV of 40% by the end of this year.
- Vastned concluded in July 2025 a € 50.0 million credit facility to refinance a credit line which matures in September 2025. In addition, an existing credit line was increased by € 20.0 million.

...and raises the expected EPRA Earnings with a clear dividend outlook.

- Due to strict cost control, the completion of a number of redevelopment projects and the leasing of a number of retail properties that had been vacant for some time, Vastned can raise its forecast for the EPRA earnings per share from € 1.95 - € 2.05 to € 2.00 - € 2.10.
- The board of directors of Vastned confirms a dividend outlook of € 1.70 gross per share for the year 2025.

Full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ef17941d-13a1-4a17-8918-1b330f5b73d1


