Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 16:26
32,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 18:10 Uhr
Vastned NV: Disclose of Transparancy Declaration (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Vastned NV has received on 30 June 2025 a transparency notification dated 30 June 2025, which indicates that Wassenaar OG B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 30 June 2025, now holds more than 10% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. Wassenaar OG B.V. has thus crossed the 10% threshold (upward).

Attachment

  • Disclosure of transparency notifications (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7ed19fc-999c-41c7-aeac-c8652cb19522)

