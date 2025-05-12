Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 13:15
29,100 Euro
-0,34 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,30029,50019:00
29,30029,50018:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 18:22 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned NV: Vastned on track after the first quarter of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

• Fair value of real estate portfolio increases by € 15.4 million (+ 1.2% compared to 31 December 2024 - pro forma).

• EPRA earnings of € 0.48 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

• The occupancy rate remains at a high level of 98.5%.

• The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 41.97%, compared to 43.04% at 31 December 2024 (pro forma). Vastned is confident that the target EPRA LTV of 40% can be achieved by the end of this year.

• In April 2025, Vastned obtained a binding offer to refinance the € 50.0 million credit facility - which matures in September 2025.

• Forward starting Interest Rate Swaps were concluded for a notional amount of € 95.0 million. These IRS contracts will go into effect in September 2025 and replace the expiring IRS contracts with a notional amount of € 150.0 million. As a result of the conclusion of these forward starting IRS contracts, the expected average interest rate for 2026 decreases to 3.8% as compared to the previously communicated 3.9%.

• Vastned is on track to achieve its objectives and confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 1.95 and € 2.05.

• On 24 March 2025, Vastned joined the BEL Mid Index with a market capitalization of over € 500.0 million.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Vastned on track after the first quarter of 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/299bae50-391e-415c-b9c9-35cd4f3c0591)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.