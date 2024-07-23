

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardere SA (LGDDF.PK), Tuesday announced revenue hike in the first half of 2024 to 4.19 billion euros from 3.70 billion euros in the previous year, primarily due to the growth of Lagardere Travel Retail.



Group loss share stood at 20 million euros compared with profit of 45 million euros in prior year.



On adjusted basis, group profit share increased to 36 million euros from 24 million euros last year.



Sales for the second quarter increased to 2.31 billion euros from 2.03 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver good results due to optimistic performance of Lagardere Publishing and Lagardere Travel Retail.



