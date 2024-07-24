Cleartronic, Inc: Uninterrupted Operations with ReadyOp Amid Global Crowdstrike Outage

Cleartronic, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:CLRI) ($CLRI) ("Company") CEO, Marc Moore, provides an update on its ReadyOp platform and how its customers bypassed the Crowdstrike cyber software outage.

Marc Moore, the Company's CEO, commented, "July 19, 2024, began like any other summer day, but it quickly became a major challenge for many due to a significant software upgrade issue with Crowdstrike, a leading cyber software provider. This outage affected computer systems globally, impacting major businesses, airlines, and government agencies. Employees found themselves unable to access their networks, emails, and other essential work-related programs".

"In contrast, ReadyOp users experienced no such disruptions. Our platform, developed internally and independent of Microsoft, Crowdstrike, and other vulnerable software programs, operated flawlessly. ReadyOp clients were able to send text messages and emails to their employees, providing communications and guidelines for updating their computers once the Crowdstrike issues were resolved," said Mr. Moore.

"This incident underscores the importance of including ReadyOp in every organization's Continuity of Operations Program (COOP). While many other mass notification and emergency software platforms were offline, ReadyOp maintained uninterrupted service, exemplifying reliability and resilience in times of crisis," commented John Ohl, CTO of Cleartronic.

About Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK:CLRI) ($CLRI)

Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK:CLRI), through its primary operating subsidiary, ReadyOp Communications, offers ReadyOp as a Software as a Solution (SAAS) that integrates planning, operations, communications, visual displays, reporting forms, and more in a single web-based platform now in use nationwide and internationally. ReadyOp is used by government agencies, hospitals, ports, airports, first responders, schools and universities, companies, and unified commands for daily operations, alert and response actions, special event planning, incident management, and emergency response and recovery. ReadyOp is simple to use and designed for fast, efficient access to information and the ability to plan, coordinate, direct, and communicate with multiple persons, groups, agencies, and locations. www.cleartronic.com & www.readyop.com.

