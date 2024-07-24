

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported that its first half operational net profit increased 11% to 301 million euros, or up 17.6% on a comparable basis. Operational earnings per share was 4.00 euros, for the period. Nominal net profit was 436 million euros, an increase of 66.6%. Nominal earnings per share was 5.80 euros, for the period.



First half Group sales were 14.7 billion euros, a 7% increase year on year. New orders were 21.3 billion euros, up 18% year on year or 14% on a comparable basis.



For 2024, HOCHTIEF continues to expect an operational net profit in the range of 560 million euros?610 million euros.



