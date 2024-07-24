

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has recently announced the approval of a new use for semaglutide, also known as Wegovy, by the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).



This new approval allows for the use of semaglutide to reduce the risk of heart-related issues or strokes in overweight and obese adults.



Previously, Wegovy, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, had been authorized in the U.K. for the treatment of obesity and weight management in conjunction with diet, exercise, and behavioral support.



Shirley Hopper, deputy director of innovative medicines at the MHRA, commented on this new treatment option and highlighted its significant advancement in addressing the serious health issues caused by obesity. She also emphasized the MHRA's commitment to closely monitoring the safety of this medication, in line with their approach to all medications.



The approval of semaglutide for the prevention of cardiovascular events makes it the first weight loss medication allowed for this purpose. This includes events such as cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attacks, and non-fatal strokes, specifically for individuals with existing cardiovascular disease.



The decision to approve this new use is supported by substantial evidence from a post-approval clinical study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study demonstrated that semaglutide, administered weekly via subcutaneous injection for up to five years, led to a 20% reduction in the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to a placebo.



