Engie says it has begun construction on a 75 MW solar plant in South Africa's Free State province. The project is one of two installations it is building in partnership with Pele Green Energy. French energy company Engie has announced the groundbreaking of a 75 MW solar plant in the Free State province of South Africa. The Grootspruit project will be built and operated in partnership with Pele Green Energy, a South African independent power producer. The Engie-Pele consortium signed the project agreement under the fifth bid window of South Africa's Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...