BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 50 Consulting Firm of 2024 by The Consulting Report. Prior to this award, Jessica Skon, Global CEO, was named one of The Top 50 Consulting Firm CEOs of 2023.

The winning firms were selected for their consistent performance in providing clients with exceptional consulting services, ranging from digital transformation and operational efficiency advisory to navigating regulatory complexities and fostering sustainable practices.

"We are honored to be recognized among the top consulting firms of 2024. Our clients repeatedly tell us that our co-creative approach to working with them to drive on-going individual and organizational change not only delivers the shift, it leaves their teams higher performing and with a stronger sense of pride, ownership and comradery." Jessica Skon, Global CEO.

Over the past two decades, the consulting industry has expanded into a $300 billion market, intensifying competition and necessitating that firms provide unique expertise and highly specialized services to best serve clients. Similarly, the world's largest organizations and governments are grappling with global competition, regulatory changes, and technological disruptions, demanding the most advanced and innovative insights for sustained growth. This year's awardees have earned reputations as trusted partners to some of the globe's largest corporations, governments, and influential entities.

As the consulting industry continues to evolve and the diverse needs of businesses worldwide become increasingly complex, the awardees on this year's list stand out for their distinct leadership and unmatched success in shaping industries, driving growth, and fostering resilience across global markets.

Please join us in recognizing The Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2024.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report (TCR) provides CEOs and senior executives of large corporations across the globe with insight on the leading consulting firms and their top consultants. With a digital presence reaching over 60,000 executives, professionals, and investors worldwide, their publications offer in-depth coverage and analysis of top firms and consultants. TCR stays ahead of industry trends and discovers the leaders shaping the future of business. www.theconsultingreport.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725019399/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Rick Cheatham

CMO

rick.cheatham@bts.com

+1 (512) 897-9594