

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), a French-Italian-American automotive firm, announced on Thursday that One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, has signed a deal to make a majority investment in Comau S.p.A., a technology company focused on industrial automation and advanced robotics.



The spinoff of Comau is part of the deal set at the time of the merger between former FCA and Groupe PSA in 2021 that formed Stellantis N.V.



Financial terms of the transaction, to be closed by the end of 2024, were not disclosed.



Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: 'This planned transaction is designed to help Comau achieve autonomy and further strengthen its success in support of all its stakeholders. It also gives Stellantis the ability to focus on core business activities in Europe.'



