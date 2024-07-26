

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF), a German auto-major, on Friday reported a decline in earnings for the second-quarter. The results reflected a decrease in revenue due to the slight fall in unit sales, an unfavourable product mix, negative net pricing effects, and adverse of exchange rates.



For the three-month period, the Group posted a net income of 3.016 billion euros or 2.95 euros per share, lower than 3.563 billion euros or 3.34 euros per share, registered for the same period last year.



Profit before income taxes stood at 4.166 billion euros as against previous year's 5.085 billion euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes slipped to 4.037 billion euros from 4.988 billion euros last year.



Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 496,712 units, lesser than previous year's 515,746 units.



Mercedes-Benz Vans sales stood at 103,435 units, down from previous year's 119,505 units.



Revenue for the period was 36.743 billion euros, lower than 38.241 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue from Mercedes-Benz Cars segment edged down to 27.170 billion euros from 28.244 billion euros in 2023.



Mercedes-Benz Vans also generated lesser revenue of 4.774 billion euros than 5.123 billion a year ago.



Mercedes-Benz Mobility registered revenue of 6.347 billion euros, lesser than 6.506 billion euros a year ago.



