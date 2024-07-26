Report showcases domain expertise across wide array of risk and compliance areas

Wolters Kluwer has been recognized for domain expertise across a number of major governance, risk and compliance spaces as part of the 2024 Integrated GRC Solutions, Market Update and Lender Landscape report published by Chartis Research. By earning distinctions across all seven RiskTech quadrants in the report, the company won five "Category Leader" designations as well as two "Best-of-Breed" honors.

"This recognition is a remarkable achievement in showcasing our capabilities in areas key to the success of our customers," said Vikram Savkar, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "In leveraging the latest technologies, combined with a highly knowledgeable and experienced team, our approach is providing financial institutions an unmatched level of expert, augmented intelligence, which is helping guide, streamline and optimize their risk management and regulatory compliance efforts."

Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate, saidWe are delighted to be recognized as a category leader by Chartis in this significant industry report. We are proud to provide best-in-class audit and assurance expert solutions and are committed to continuous innovation to harness advanced technologies to support our clients today and for the future."

Wolters Kluwer's Financial Corporate Compliance division won in six of the report's RiskTech quadrants, while the company's Corporate Performance ESG division won category leader honors for its TeamMate business' internal audit capabilities. Category Leader wins include GRC for Analytics; Conduct Risk Control; eGRC; Operational Risk; and Internal Audit. Best-of-Breed quadrant honors include Third-Party Risk and IT Risk.

Chartis defines category leaders as those firms that "combine depth and breadth of functionality, technology and content with the required organizational characteristics to capture significant share in their market." Best-of-Breed winners similarly demonstrate significant market share and are "often distinguished by a growing client base, superior sales and marketing execution, and a clear strategy for sustainable, profitable growth."

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business sits within Wolters Kluwer's Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, helping these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations.

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

