New resources add value through seamless integration into Epic EHR and MyChart, streamlining care team workflows, simplifying patient access to education content

Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that select UpToDate Enterprise Edition customers can now seamlessly access award-winning UpToDate patient education content directly within their Epic electronic health record (EHR) and MyChart patient portal. With this addition to the UpToDate Enterprise Edition subscription, health systems can implement a unified approach to patient education and clinical decision-making, enhancing overall care delivery. These rich, high-quality patient education resources were ranked #1 as Best in KLAS by KLAS Research this year.

"When UpToDate Enterprise Edition was launched, we committed to bringing unparalleled value to customers through expanded capabilities, and once again, we are delivering on that commitment," said Greg SamiosPresident and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness for Wolters Kluwer Health. "Healthcare leaders have told us they want solutions to align decision-making across teams while optimizing their investments and supporting operational efficiencies. By including patient education in UpToDate Enterprise Edition subscriptions, we are supporting those goals."

Analysis of UpToDate and Lexidruguse revealed that many searches today are for patient education topics-even when users have access to other patient education products. Now, care teams have seamless access to more than 7,500 digital leaflets in the Epic workflow, boosting efficiency by allowing them to assign and share UpToDate's patient education resources directly within Epic. These easy-to-implement enhancements ensure patient education is easily accessible and aligned with UpToDate's clinical evidence.

Empower patients to play a role in their healthcare and add new insights for administrators

Customer Christina Musser, Senior Director, Virtual Care Patient Experience at St. Luke's University Health Network commented, "Our previous patient education strategies lacked consistency and often left gaps in communication. We knew we needed a comprehensive solution to deliver meaningful education to every patient, every step of the way."

Patients can now easily search for and access UpToDate patient education materials on-demand through their MyChart portal, empowering them with the knowledge to take a more active role in their care.

By providing UpToDate education content system-wide, providers can improve efficiency while also ensuring that the content patients access outside of the care setting is aligned with the best-practice guidelines that clinicians use at the point of care. The integration of UpToDate patient education within an organization's EHR workflow will enable hospital administrators to gain actionable insights by leveraging native reporting capabilities to monitor what information is being used, how it is accessed, and how they can continue to support their patient outcomes.

