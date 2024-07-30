

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care reported that its second quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to 187 million euros from 140 million euros in the prior year. Basic earnings per share increased to 0.64 euros from 0.48 euros in the previous year.



Quarterly earnings per share on outlook base increased by 18% to 0.70 euros from the prior year.



But revenue for the second-quarter decreased by 1.2% year-over-year to 4.77 billion euros. Quarterly revenues were down 1.7% at constant currency. Organic revenue growth was up 2.3% supported by both segments Care Delivery and Care Enablement.



Fresenius Medical Care confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2024 and expects revenue to grow by a low- to mid-single digit percent rate compared to prior year. The company expects operating income to grow by a mid- to high-teens percent rate compared to prior year.



The company also reconfirmed its targets to achieve an operating income margin of 10% to 14% by 2025. This excludes impacts from portfolio changes.



