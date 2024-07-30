The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.07.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.07.2024Aktien1 US1712691039 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ADR2 CA01921D1050 Allied Gold Corp.3 US2062772049 Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. ADR4 CA23250C2013 CyberCatch Holdings Inc.5 CA69381H1064 P2P Group Ltd.6 SE0022574331 Qlife Holding AB7 CA8959791028 Trilogy AI Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2870878456 Constellium SE2 USG471ABJ920 Imperial Brands Finance PLC3 AU0000345241 Australia, Commonwealth of...4 IT0005607269 Italien, Republik5 US14040HDH57 Capital One Financial Corp.6 US29482KAA97 Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S.7 USU6295YAP89 Nabors Industries Inc.8 USU96339AA19 Whistler Pipeline LLC9 US14040HDG74 Capital One Financial Corp.10 XS2863580473 Jefferies GmbH11 USU96339AB91 Whistler Pipeline LLC12 IE000D0T0BO1 Franklin FTSE Japan UCITS ETF - JPY (Acc)13 IE000IVQPCG4 Ossiam Bloomberg World PAB UCITS ETF - 1A (EUR)14 IE000OXJ91D7 Ossiam Bloomberg World PAB UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)