The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.07.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.07.2024
Aktien
1 US1712691039 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ADR
2 CA01921D1050 Allied Gold Corp.
3 US2062772049 Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. ADR
4 CA23250C2013 CyberCatch Holdings Inc.
5 CA69381H1064 P2P Group Ltd.
6 SE0022574331 Qlife Holding AB
7 CA8959791028 Trilogy AI Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2870878456 Constellium SE
2 USG471ABJ920 Imperial Brands Finance PLC
3 AU0000345241 Australia, Commonwealth of...
4 IT0005607269 Italien, Republik
5 US14040HDH57 Capital One Financial Corp.
6 US29482KAA97 Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
7 USU6295YAP89 Nabors Industries Inc.
8 USU96339AA19 Whistler Pipeline LLC
9 US14040HDG74 Capital One Financial Corp.
10 XS2863580473 Jefferies GmbH
11 USU96339AB91 Whistler Pipeline LLC
12 IE000D0T0BO1 Franklin FTSE Japan UCITS ETF - JPY (Acc)
13 IE000IVQPCG4 Ossiam Bloomberg World PAB UCITS ETF - 1A (EUR)
14 IE000OXJ91D7 Ossiam Bloomberg World PAB UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.07.2024
Aktien
1 US1712691039 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ADR
2 CA01921D1050 Allied Gold Corp.
3 US2062772049 Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. ADR
4 CA23250C2013 CyberCatch Holdings Inc.
5 CA69381H1064 P2P Group Ltd.
6 SE0022574331 Qlife Holding AB
7 CA8959791028 Trilogy AI Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2870878456 Constellium SE
2 USG471ABJ920 Imperial Brands Finance PLC
3 AU0000345241 Australia, Commonwealth of...
4 IT0005607269 Italien, Republik
5 US14040HDH57 Capital One Financial Corp.
6 US29482KAA97 Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
7 USU6295YAP89 Nabors Industries Inc.
8 USU96339AA19 Whistler Pipeline LLC
9 US14040HDG74 Capital One Financial Corp.
10 XS2863580473 Jefferies GmbH
11 USU96339AB91 Whistler Pipeline LLC
12 IE000D0T0BO1 Franklin FTSE Japan UCITS ETF - JPY (Acc)
13 IE000IVQPCG4 Ossiam Bloomberg World PAB UCITS ETF - 1A (EUR)
14 IE000OXJ91D7 Ossiam Bloomberg World PAB UCITS ETF - 1A (USD)