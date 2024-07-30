Anzeige
WKN: A40K7F | ISIN: CA8959791028 | Ticker-Symbol: Y920
Düsseldorf
30.07.24
09:31 Uhr
0,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ALLIED GOLD
ALLIED GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLIED GOLD CORPORATION2,0910,00 %
CONCORD MEDICAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD ADR--
CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS INC--
P2P GROUP LTD--
QLIFE HOLDING AB--
TRILOGY AI CORP0,0900,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.