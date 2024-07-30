Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo International is Honored as Finalist for Comms Council UK 2024 Awards

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that its NetSapiens Platform has been named a finalist in the Best Industry Enabler category at the prestigious 2024 Comms Council UK Awards. This recognition highlights Crexendo's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the telecommunications industry on a global stage.

The Comms Council UK Awards celebrate the very best in the communications industry, recognizing companies who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and contributions. Being nominated for this award underscores the global impact and industry leadership of Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform.

"We are honored to be named a finalist by the Comms Council UK. This nomination is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the telecommunications sector," said Scott Goodwin, Senior Vice President of International Markets at Crexendo. "Our NetSapiens Platform is engineered to revolutionize service delivery for providers worldwide. This esteemed international recognition not only validates our relentless pursuit of innovation but also underscores our commitment to transforming global communications."

"Being recognized by the Comms Council UK is a significant milestone for Crexendo on the international stage. We are particularly gratified as an American Company with this recognition. Our NetSapiens Platform has revolutionized the way communication services are delivered," said Jeff Korn Crexendo CEO and Chairman. "This nomination highlights our substantial international growth which I only expect to accelerate. We are committed to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence, providing world-class solutions to our customers globally."

Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform offers a comprehensive suite of unified communications solutions, enabling service providers to deliver reliable, scalable, and feature-rich services to their customers. With a focus on flexibility, customization, and seamless integration, the NetSapiens Platform is designed to meet the diverse needs of service providers in various markets.

The winners of the 2024 Comms Council UK Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony in London later this year. Crexendo looks forward to participating in the event and celebrating with other industry leaders and innovators.

For more information about Crexendo and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally.

