

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd (SSREY.PK) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Anders Malmstrom as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1, 2025.



The new CFO will succeed John Dacey, who is set to retire on March 31, 2025. He will continue as a non-executive director on the boards of FWD and CPIC.



Malmstrom will join Swiss Re in early 2025 from Athora Holdings, a European savings and retirement services group, where he has been serving as CFO since 2021.



Prior to Athora, he was Senior Executive Vice President and CFO of Equitable Holdings in New York.



