

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) said that it has appointed Jonathan Bingham as Interim Group Chief Financial Officer effect from 2 September 2024. He will not be appointed as an Executive Director.



Jonathan will retain his existing responsibilities as Global Financial Controller whilst holding the role of Interim Group Chief Financial Officer.



Prior to joining HSBC in 2020, Jonathan worked for KPMG LLP for 20 years, of which the final 10 years were as a Banking Partner, in which he led KPMG's relationships with its large international banking clients.



A process to identify the next permanent Group Chief Financial Officer, is underway. An update will be provided on the outcome of this search in due course, the company said.



The company stated in earlier this month that it appointed Georges Elhedery as Chief Executive, with effect from 2 September 2024. The company confirmed that Noel Quinn would step down as Chief Executive and as an Executive Director of the Board with effect from 2 September.



Elhedery joined HSBC in 2005. He was an Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed to the Board and as Group Chief Financial Officer in January 2023.



