Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in the advancement of ultrashort pulse laser technologies (USPL), today announced that Chris Donaghey, CFO & COO of Applied Energetics, will be presenting at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference on August 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM Eastern. Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation here: : https://bit.ly/3LySuJN

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

