Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) (the "Company") announces that Kathryn A. Walker, CEO of Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd., will be presenting at the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiologists (AANA) Annual Congress. The event will take place from August 2-6, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Walker's session, "Entering the World of Psychedelics as an Anesthesia Professional," is scheduled for August 5, 2024, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM PT in Hall B on the Lower Level.

In this session, Walker will delve into the emerging field of psychedelic medicines and their relevance to nurse anesthetists. With psychedelic therapies rapidly advancing in both medical and mental health contexts, Walker will discuss how these medications can enhance anesthesia practices, including medication delivery techniques and therapeutic communication styles.

The session will cover the following learning objectives:

Identification of psychedelic medicines and their legal approval dates at both federal and state levels.

Understanding the pharmacologic nature of psychedelic medications and their applications in mental health, pain syndromes, and neurodegenerative diseases.

General concepts for working in the outpatient community and the requirements for meeting state and federal guidelines as a practitioner.

"Psychotropic medications are becoming a transformative element in healthcare, offering new opportunities for improving mental health and managing complex conditions," said Kathryn A. Walker. "Nurse anesthetists are uniquely equipped to lead in this evolving field, and our session will provide valuable insights into how CRNAs can leverage their expertise to contribute to this exciting area."

Attendees can earn Class A credit by participating in the live session in-person or via live webinar. Please note that recorded sessions will not be available immediately following the Congress due to CE guidelines.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit AANA Annual Congress or access the presentation details directly at AANA 2024 Presentation.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. Revitalist (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a mental health and wellness company focused on comprehensive care in the ketamine wellness space offering innovative, evidenced based services. The Company operates through physical locations and virtual offices across the United States and the British Virgin Islands.

Founded and led by Kathryn Walker, an advanced provider in the psychedelic space, Revitalist is at the forefront of this emerging field. Visit Revitalist.com for more information.

