Stryker completes acquisition of MOLLI Surgical

SAN JOSE, California, USA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of MOLLI Surgical Inc., a privately held company specializing in the development of wire-free soft tissue localization technology for breast conserving surgery. MOLLI's portfolio further strengthens Stryker's commitment to advancing surgical solutions in breast cancer care.

The MOLLI 2 localization system is designed for ease of use and reliability to support a more efficient surgical workflow. The MOLLI Marker is the smallest on the market at 3.2 mm and is detectable in dense breasts and through hematoma. The MOLLI 2 tablet provides surgeons with four real-time types of feedback: distance, visual, auditory and 3D directional guidance.

"Stryker is dedicated to helping oncology surgeons advance surgical treatment through continual innovation and strategic partnerships," said Andrés Rosales, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Endoscopy business. "The acquisition of MOLLI Surgical represents a significant step forward in our goal to provide surgeons with the most advanced tools to improve patient care. MOLLI Surgical complements our existing portfolio in the breast cancer space, which includes our SPY fluorescence imaging technology for lymphatic mapping and lighted retractors."

