Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864952 | ISIN: US8636671013 | Ticker-Symbol: SYK
Tradegate
31.07.24
16:02 Uhr
297,60 Euro
-7,90
-2,59 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRYKER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
296,30298,8016:02
0,0000,00016:02
PR Newswire
31.07.2024 14:45 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stryker completes acquisition of MOLLI Surgical

SAN JOSE, California, USA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of MOLLI Surgical Inc., a privately held company specializing in the development of wire-free soft tissue localization technology for breast conserving surgery. MOLLI's portfolio further strengthens Stryker's commitment to advancing surgical solutions in breast cancer care.

The MOLLI 2 localization system is designed for ease of use and reliability to support a more efficient surgical workflow. The MOLLI Marker is the smallest on the market at 3.2 mm and is detectable in dense breasts and through hematoma. The MOLLI 2 tablet provides surgeons with four real-time types of feedback: distance, visual, auditory and 3D directional guidance.

"Stryker is dedicated to helping oncology surgeons advance surgical treatment through continual innovation and strategic partnerships," said Andrés Rosales, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Endoscopy business. "The acquisition of MOLLI Surgical represents a significant step forward in our goal to provide surgeons with the most advanced tools to improve patient care. MOLLI Surgical complements our existing portfolio in the breast cancer space, which includes our SPY fluorescence imaging technology for lymphatic mapping and lighted retractors."

About Stryker
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact
 Sherri Oakson
Stryker
Senior Director, Communications, MedSurg and Neurotechnology Group
[email protected]

SOURCE Stryker

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.