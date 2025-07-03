

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Argentina will acquire eight Stryker armored fighting vehicles from the United States to be integrated into its army.



Argentine Minister of Defense Luis Petri and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) at the Pentagon.



This is in addition to Argentina's recent decision to purchase 24 F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. as part of plans to modernize its military.



After meeting Petri, Hegseth said China poses a threat to the U.S., Argentina and the region, adding that, 'Regional peace demands the utmost will and tenacity, and I think we can face these shared security challenges together, and I know we will.'



The defense secretary applauded Argentina's efforts to bolster its defense relationship with the United States.



'Our relationship is at its best point, and our partnership will continue to grow in all areas of government, but fundamentally in defense,' Petri said.



'Argentina is making progress in modernizing its Armed Forces and strengthening military ties with the United States,' Petri wrote on his social media page.



