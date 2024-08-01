

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Steel and mining major ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent dropped to $504 million or $0.63 per share from last year's $1.86 billion or $2.20 per share, reflecting lower operating results, lower income from equity method investments and higher foreign exchange loss and financing costs.



Quarterly sales declined to $16.25 billion from $18.61 billion in the prior year.



Capex in 2024 continues to be expected within the range of $4.5 billion -$5.0 billion range, including $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion on its strategic growth projects.



