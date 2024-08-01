

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL) reported Thursday that its second-quarter income attributable to shareholders increased to $3.517 billion from last year's $3.134 billion.



Earnings per share grew to $0.55 from $0.46 a year ago.



Adjusted earnings were $6.293 billion or $0.99 per share, compared to prior year's $5.073 billionor $0.75 per share.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.806 billion from last year's $14.435 billion.



Total revenue and other income, meanwhile, dropped to $75.057 billion from $76.020 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects integrated gas production to be approximately 920 - 980 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 6.8 - 7.4 million tonnes.



Upstream production is expected to be around 1,580 - 1,780 thousand boe/d. Production outlook reflects the scheduled maintenance across the portfolio.



