

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France-based waste management business Veolia Environnement SA (VIE) reported that its current net income group share for the first-half of 2024 rose to 731 million euros from 662 million euros in the prior year.



Group consolidated revenues for the period were 22.14 billion euros, compared to 22.76 billion euros last year. They varied by +0.4% on a like-for-like basis, and by +4.4% excluding the impact of energy prices, which mainly affected Europe excluding France.



The company has confirmed the guidance for 2024 encompassing solid organic growth of revenue, organic growth of EBITDA between +5 percent and +6 percent as well as current net income group share above 1.5 billion euros.



