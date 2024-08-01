Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA83013Q7075 Siyata Mobile Inc. 01.08.2024 CA83013Q8065 Siyata Mobile Inc. 02.08.2024 Tausch 18:1

CA70323P1071 Pathfinder Ventures Inc. 01.08.2024 CA70323P2061 Pathfinder Ventures Inc. 02.08.2024 Tausch 4:1