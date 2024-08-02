The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Investor Conference Participation

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the UBS Global Materials Conference on September 4-5, 2024 in New York, NY.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors: Joan Tong, 863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com Media: Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com



SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com