Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2024) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) today announced that revenue for Q2 2024 is estimated to be approximately $1,030,000 compared to $720,000 for Q2 2023. Revenue from Libra 9 is not included, as the Company continues the process of unwinding the transaction.

The German market is evolving as all federal states are progressing with their individual application and licensing programs for Cannabis Clubs. Luxora is in ongoing discussions to explore opportunities for its grow infrastructure solutions but has not yet received official confirmation from any federal state to approve its business model. Lower Saxony is the first and only state in Germany to have decided on applications for the approval of cannabis cultivation clubs, with seven applications approved and five rejected. A total of 20 applications have been submitted, making it the third highest in the country after North Rhine-Westphalia with 37 and Baden-Württemberg with 35. The pace of applications illustrates the high hurdles that clubs must overcome based on the individual federal states' application frameworks and the recent amendments to the cannabis law, which make it much more difficult to start a club. The company continues to explore the opportunity in the German market and is actively engaged with the responsible authorities to achieve legislative clarity.

Following a thorough assessment of its wholesale business unit, the company found that it was not meeting its anticipated profit margins. However, the company continues to operate in the wholesale business and is still experiencing growth. The Company continues to review new opportunities with the goal of identifying businesses with higher margins to build recurring revenue.

In a significant development, Luxora has received positive engagement in Berlin regarding a Near-Infrared (NIR) device used for cannabis testing. The company is following up on leads from over 50 interested parties in Germany. In the coming weeks, Luxora will be making sales presentations to these potential clients. If proven sustainable, this initiative has the potential to provide higher-margin sales based on a markup on the device as well as recurring revenues based on the SaaS (Software as a Service) model, which is sold alongside the hardware device. The company is testing the viability of the business model before deciding on a specific direction.

Luxora remains committed to exploring a wide array of opportunities within the cannabis sector, including advancements in technology, medical applications, and other innovative areas with strong growth potential. The company's proactive approach aims to leverage its expertise and market presence to drive growth and value for its shareholders.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

About LUXORA Inc.

LUXORA Inc. is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering infrastructure solutions and consulting tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

For more information, please visit: www.luxora-holding.com

