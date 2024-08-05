

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) an engineering solutions provider, Monday reported profit before tax of 13.2 million pounds for the first half, lower than 13.5 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased 5 percent to 18.4 million pounds from 17.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Operating profit declined to 20.6 million pounds from 20.8 million pounds last year.



Adjusted operating profit grew 10 percent year-on-year to 25.1 million pounds.



Net profit was 10.9 million pounds or 2.57p per share, down from 11.6 million pounds or 2.72p per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share increased to 3.47p from 3.43p last year.



Revenue for the period rose 4 percent to 501.4 million pounds from 482.3 million pounds in the previous year, driven by nearly 14 percent growth in Aerospace revenue at 338.7 million pounds.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 0.75p per share, to be paid on November 15, to shareholders on the register on October 18.



Looking ahead, David Squires, CEO said, 'For the full-year we still expect to maintain good performance in Flexonics with H1 slightly higher than H2...At a Group level, we expect to continue to largely mitigate the impact of lower 737 MAX production with growth in other business. Overall, the Board's expectations of good growth for the Group in 2024 are unchanged.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX