Montag, 05.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: 927122 | ISIN: FR0004154060
Actusnews Wire
05.08.2024
NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's half-year financial report as at June 30, 2024

Paris, 5 August 2024,
Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des
Marchés Financiers its half-year financial report as at June 30, 2024.
The half-year financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the
"Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.
Financial communication calendar
? Update Q3 2024 Friday October 18, 2024, before market opening
Contacts
Investors and Analysts
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53
Press
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01
About Netgem
Netgem supports the audiovisual sector in its digital transformation and is a key partner for telecoms
operators and media groups in developing new immersive entertainment solutions. Netgem is the
publisher of the digital entertainment service netgem.tv, distributed through a network of fixed and
mobile telecoms operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 700,000
subscribing households.
Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.
(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87211-cp-pr-mise-a-disposition-rfs-2024-netgem-eng.pdf

