NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31,2024

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as at December 31, 2024.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com , in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

