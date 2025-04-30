Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: 927122 | ISIN: FR0004154060 | Ticker-Symbol: NGP
Actusnews Wire
30.04.2025 17:53 Uhr
63 Leser
NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's annual financial report as of December 31,2024

Finanznachrichten News

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its annual financial report as at December 31, 2024.

The annual financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91409-pr-mise-a-disposition-rfa-2024-netgem-eng.pdf

