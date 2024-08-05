Acuity RM Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
5 August 2024
Acuity RM Group PLC
("Acuity" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholdings
Acuity (AIM: ACRM) announces that two directors have made transfers of their shareholdings within their family or within their accounts. There has been no change in beneficial ownership.
Nick Clark and family
On 2 August 2024, Nick Clark's spouse, Siobhan Robinson, sold 780,000 Ordinary Shares in her Dealing Account and immediately thereafter purchased 780,000 Ordinary Shares in her SSAS at a price of 3.1 pence per share.
Following these transactions, the combined beneficial shareholding of Nick Clark and his persons closely associated remains unchanged at 8,936,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 6.0% of the Company's voting share capital.
Angus Forrest
On 5 August 2024, Angus Forrest transferred 503,400 Ordinary Shares into his ISA at a price of 3.1 pence per share. Following this transaction the combined beneficial shareholding of Angus Forrest remains unchanged at 5,425,841 Ordinary shares, representing 3.6% of the Company's voting share capital.
For further information:
Acuity RM Group plc
020 3582 0566
Angus Forrest, Chairman
https://www.acuityrmgroup.com
Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk
Mike Coe / Sarah Mather
020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
020 7469 0936
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
020 3869 608
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Siobhan Adele Robinson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA (Spouse of Nick Clark)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale from personal holding and purchase to SSAS
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Sales
Purchase
- Price
Sales
Purchase
780,000
780,000
£24,180
£24,180
e)
Date of the transaction
2 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Angus Forrest
2
Reason for the notification - Transfer from personal holding to ISA
a)
Position/status
Executive Chairman
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer from personal holding to ISA
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Sales
Purchase
- Price
Sales
Purchase
503,400
503,400
£15,605
£15,605
e)
Date of the transaction
5 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM