Acuity RM Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

5 August 2024

Acuity RM Group PLC

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Acuity (AIM: ACRM) announces that two directors have made transfers of their shareholdings within their family or within their accounts. There has been no change in beneficial ownership.

Nick Clark and family

On 2 August 2024, Nick Clark's spouse, Siobhan Robinson, sold 780,000 Ordinary Shares in her Dealing Account and immediately thereafter purchased 780,000 Ordinary Shares in her SSAS at a price of 3.1 pence per share.

Following these transactions, the combined beneficial shareholding of Nick Clark and his persons closely associated remains unchanged at 8,936,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 6.0% of the Company's voting share capital.

Angus Forrest

On 5 August 2024, Angus Forrest transferred 503,400 Ordinary Shares into his ISA at a price of 3.1 pence per share. Following this transaction the combined beneficial shareholding of Angus Forrest remains unchanged at 5,425,841 Ordinary shares, representing 3.6% of the Company's voting share capital.

For further information:

Acuity RM Group plc 020 3582 0566 Angus Forrest, Chairman https://www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Joint Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / Sarah Mather 020 7220 1666 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Andrew Blaylock 020 3869 608

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Siobhan Adele Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA (Spouse of Nick Clark) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Acuity RM Group plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1p each GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Sale from personal holding and purchase to SSAS c) Price(s) and volume(s) Type Date Price(s) Volume(s) Sale 2 August 2024 3.1p 780,000 Purchase by SSAS 2 August 2024 3.1p 780,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Sales Purchase - Price Sales Purchase 780,000 780,000 £24,180 £24,180 e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM