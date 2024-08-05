Anzeige
Montag, 05.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Acuity RM Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

5 August 2024

Acuity RM Group PLC

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Acuity (AIM: ACRM) announces that two directors have made transfers of their shareholdings within their family or within their accounts. There has been no change in beneficial ownership.

Nick Clark and family

On 2 August 2024, Nick Clark's spouse, Siobhan Robinson, sold 780,000 Ordinary Shares in her Dealing Account and immediately thereafter purchased 780,000 Ordinary Shares in her SSAS at a price of 3.1 pence per share.

Following these transactions, the combined beneficial shareholding of Nick Clark and his persons closely associated remains unchanged at 8,936,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 6.0% of the Company's voting share capital.

Angus Forrest

On 5 August 2024, Angus Forrest transferred 503,400 Ordinary Shares into his ISA at a price of 3.1 pence per share. Following this transaction the combined beneficial shareholding of Angus Forrest remains unchanged at 5,425,841 Ordinary shares, representing 3.6% of the Company's voting share capital.

For further information:

Acuity RM Group plc

020 3582 0566

Angus Forrest, Chairman

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / Sarah Mather

020 7220 1666

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Andrew Blaylock

020 3869 608

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Siobhan Adele Robinson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA (Spouse of Nick Clark)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each

GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale from personal holding and purchase to SSAS

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Type

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Sale

2 August 2024

3.1p

780,000

Purchase by SSAS

2 August 2024

3.1p

780,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Sales

Purchase

- Price

Sales

Purchase

780,000

780,000

£24,180

£24,180

e)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Angus Forrest

2

Reason for the notification - Transfer from personal holding to ISA

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.1p each

GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer from personal holding to ISA

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Type

Date

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Transfer from

5 August 2024

3.1p

503,400

Transfer to ISA

5 August 2024

3.1p

503,400

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Sales

Purchase

- Price

Sales

Purchase

503,400

503,400

£15,605

£15,605

e)

Date of the transaction

5 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM


