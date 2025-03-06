Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Acuity RM Group plc

(the "Group")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Acuity RM Group plc is pleased to announce that David Rajakovic and Angus Forrest will provide an Investor Update via Investor Meet Company on 11 Mar 2025, 11:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 10 March 2025, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Acuity RM Group plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Acuity RM Group plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group Plc https://www.acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus (NOMAD & Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister 0203 829 5000 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 60 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.