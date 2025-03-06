Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
Frankfurt
05.03.25
15:29 Uhr
0,020 Euro
-0,002
-9,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
65 Leser
Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re Investor Presentation

Acuity RM Group Plc - Statement re Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Acuity RM Group plc

(the "Group")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Acuity RM Group plc is pleased to announce that David Rajakovic and Angus Forrest will provide an Investor Update via Investor Meet Company on 11 Mar 2025, 11:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 10 March 2025, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Acuity RM Group plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/acuity-rm-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Acuity RM Group plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Zeus (NOMAD & Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

0203 829 5000

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 60 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.


