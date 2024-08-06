

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto-major Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMF.PK), on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings for the first-quarter, particularly helped by foreign exchange rates and an improvement in sales mix/price. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net profit of 114.233 billion yen or 59.21 yen per share, higher than 72.366 billion yen or 37.24 yen per share, registered for the same period of 2023.



Pre-tax income was at 189.529 billion yen as against last year's 125.549 billion yen.



Operating income rose to 157.557 billion yen from 97.979 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue improved to 1.457 trillion yen from previous year's 1.204 trillion yen.



Revenue from automobile business segment moved up by 21.9 percent to 1.320 trillion yen from last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company continues to expect net profit of 310 billion yen, down 2.2 percent from last year.



Operating income still projected to be 480 billion yen, a decline of 2.8 percent, year-on-year basis.



Revenue is still anticipated to be at 5.600 trillion yen, up 4.5 percent from last year.



For full year, Suzuki Motor aims to pay a total dividend of 36 yen per share, lesser than from last year's 122 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX