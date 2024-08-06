Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Recruiting Capabilities in Life Sciences and Healthcare with the Addition of Tim DeMers

Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in the life science and healthcare sector with the addition of Tim DeMers as a partner in the firm's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice, focused on recruiting executives in biotechnology, healthcare facilities, medical devices, and regenerative medicine, based in Southern California.

"Tim has more than 20 years of executive search experience, working for clients ranging from private equity and healthcare medical groups to Fortune 100 life sciences firms and medical academia," said John Blank, managing partner of Caldwell's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice. "His reputation for impeccable search work and long-standing relationships with clients and candidates alike precedes him."

Mr. DeMers joins Caldwell from boutique executive search firm Frederick Andrews, where he led the healthcare team, ensuring top-tier service and results for his clients while managing the firm's overall operations across all verticals. Previously, he served as vice president of recruiting, and was responsible for client development on the West Coast for S.R. Clarke, a recruiting firm focused on the construction industry.

Mr. DeMers holds a Bachelor of Science in law and society from Pennsylvania State University, which he earned while serving in the United States Air Force.

"We continue to make strategic additions of high caliber, seasoned partners who have the experience and the drive to help us make our clients better, more competitive and more successful by connecting them with transformational talent," said Chris Beck, president. "Tim's deep market intelligence, client focus and disciplined approach make him a smart addition to the Caldwell team."

