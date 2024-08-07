Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
07.08.24
09:30 Uhr
6,200 Euro
+0,050
+0,81 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,25009:43
6,1506,20009:39
PR Newswire
07.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change

Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

7 August 2024

Rightmove plc

('Rightmove' or 'Company')

RIGHTMOVE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property portal, announces the appointment of Ruaridh Hook to the Board as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director, with effect from 15 September 2024.

Alison Dolan will step down as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director on the same date. Alison will remain at Rightmove in a supporting position for a short transitionary period until a date for her departure has been finalised.

Ruaridh has been Head of Commercial Finance and Financial Planning & Analysis at Rightmove since 2020, having joined the Company in 2016. He brings a wealth of experience from his time at Rightmove, having also held roles in Group Reporting, Tax, Treasury, and Investor Relations at the Company. Prior to Rightmove, Ruaridh worked in Corporate Finance at EY for over five years, qualifying as a chartered accountant.

Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Rightmove, commented "I am delighted with the appointment of Ruaridh as CFO of Rightmove. Ruaridh has tremendous knowledge of our business, commercial model and the market, and of course is already well known to so many team members across our organisation and outside it. He has worked closely alongside Alison and me in recent years, and was instrumental in developing our strategy, which we outlined last year.I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ruaridh since I joined, and we look forward to delivering our strategy together with the full leadership team, and building on Rightmove's strong position and partnership model together. My thanks to Alison for all of her work and support throughout the time we have collaborated together, and on behalf of the team, I would like to thank her for all that she has contributed to Rightmove."

This announcement has been made in accordance with the requirements of 6.4.6 and 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules.

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

Sodali & Corightmove@sodali.com

Notes to editor

Ruaridh Hook's remuneration package on appointment has been set in line with the Directors' Remuneration Policy. Full details of his remuneration will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.

About Rightmove

  • Rightmove has the UK's largest selection of properties for sale and to rent, adds more listings than anyone else, and over 80% of all time spent on property portals is on Rightmove.
  • Rightmove's vision is to give everyone the belief that they can make their move by giving people the best place to turn and return to for access to tools and expertise to make it happen.
  • People can search Rightmove for residential resale, new homes, rentals, commercial property and overseas properties and use tools and information including getting a Mortgage in Principle, checking local sold prices, property valuations, market trends, maps and schools.
  • Customers include the following key groups: estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers, rental operators, commercial property operators and overseas property agents.
  • Using the UK's largest housing datasets, we issue a number of regular reports to track housing market indicators: our monthly House Price Index (established 2002), our quarterly Rental Trends Tracker (established 2015), and a weekly Mortgage Rates Tracker (established 2023). Historical data is available on request.
  • Founded in 2000, Rightmove listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 and is a member of the FTSE 100 index.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.