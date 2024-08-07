Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
7 August 2024
Rightmove plc
('Rightmove' or 'Company')
RIGHTMOVE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property portal, announces the appointment of Ruaridh Hook to the Board as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director, with effect from 15 September 2024.
Alison Dolan will step down as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director on the same date. Alison will remain at Rightmove in a supporting position for a short transitionary period until a date for her departure has been finalised.
Ruaridh has been Head of Commercial Finance and Financial Planning & Analysis at Rightmove since 2020, having joined the Company in 2016. He brings a wealth of experience from his time at Rightmove, having also held roles in Group Reporting, Tax, Treasury, and Investor Relations at the Company. Prior to Rightmove, Ruaridh worked in Corporate Finance at EY for over five years, qualifying as a chartered accountant.
Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Rightmove, commented "I am delighted with the appointment of Ruaridh as CFO of Rightmove. Ruaridh has tremendous knowledge of our business, commercial model and the market, and of course is already well known to so many team members across our organisation and outside it. He has worked closely alongside Alison and me in recent years, and was instrumental in developing our strategy, which we outlined last year.I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ruaridh since I joined, and we look forward to delivering our strategy together with the full leadership team, and building on Rightmove's strong position and partnership model together. My thanks to Alison for all of her work and support throughout the time we have collaborated together, and on behalf of the team, I would like to thank her for all that she has contributed to Rightmove."
This announcement has been made in accordance with the requirements of 6.4.6 and 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules.
The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary.
Enquiries:
Investor Relations Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk
Sodali & Corightmove@sodali.com
Notes to editor
Ruaridh Hook's remuneration package on appointment has been set in line with the Directors' Remuneration Policy. Full details of his remuneration will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.
