

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (ALIZY) said it has decided to expand the total volume of the share buy-backs in the financial year 2024 to a total of 1.5 billion euros. The company has therefore resolved to repurchase additional treasury shares in a volume of up to 500 million euros. The buy-back of this additional volume will commence in mid-August and be completed by December 31, 2024.



The previously announced buy-back of up to 1 billion euros, which was resolved in February 2024, has already been completed as of July 2024.



