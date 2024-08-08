Unusual Machines Adopts HP's Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing for Drone Parts Manufacturing

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), has adopted HP's Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology for the production of drone components, particularly for FPV (First-Person View) drones, known for their demanding performance and durability requirements.

Unusual Machines partnered with HP 3D Printing to determine the best components for the introduction of their MJF production process. The first commercial product using this technology at scale is the SkyLite one of Rotor Riot's top-selling platforms. Notably, Unusual Machines' adoption of HP's MJF technology will support domestic manufacturing efforts, with all MJF parts being produced by Forecast3D domestically in the United States. This aligns with Unusual Machines' mission to ensure quality and promote United States industry growth.

Rotor Riot SkyLite FPV drone equipped with MJF produced parts

"In order for our products to remain competitively priced while moving production to the U.S., we have to use innovative production processes," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "The implementation of HP's advanced 3D printing technology is not only helping us control costs, but allows us to create higher quality products capable of meeting the performance demands of FPV drones."

HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology offers significant advantages in producing intricate designs with robust strength and durability, ideal for the exacting requirements of FPV drone operations. In an environment where agility and rapid response to design changes are crucial, MJF excels by enabling the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple parts with superior finishes. Extensive testing confirmed that TPU materials, available via HP's 3D printing technology, are the optimal choice for drone production due to their exceptional resilience, ensuring that these remain virtually indestructible even in the event of a crash. Moreover, MJF technology provides cost savings in production while also enhancing product quality.

"At HP, we believe 3D printing is a catalyst for innovation, which is why we are excited to partner with Unusual Machines and bring Multi Jet Fusion technology to shape the future of drone manufacturing", said Brian Ingold, Head of Go-to-Market Solutions, HP Personalization & 3D Printing. Together, we are setting a new standard in drone production, performance, and quality assurance, which we are eager to see evolve and grow."

Unusual Machines is proud to announce that parts manufactured using HP's MJF technology for the SkyLite drone are now available for purchase, and all future SkyLite drones will be produced using these advanced 3D printed components.

For more information about Rotor Riot's line of products produced using MJF, please visit www.RotorRiot.com .

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com .

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including seeking to be a dominant Tier-1 supplier, showing growth and releasing a U.S. made flight controller during the current quarter. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The results expected by some, or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results our ability to enhance our existing products, develop new products and create new services for our customers and future customers, achieve Blue UAS certification, continuation of global conflicts including the wars in Ukraine and Israel, and the risk factors contained in our final Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

