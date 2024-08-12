Das Instrument D860 AU0000151680 SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2024The instrument D860 AU0000151680 SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2024Das Instrument 1YR SE0006091997 IMMUNOVIA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2024The instrument 1YR SE0006091997 IMMUNOVIA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2024Das Instrument 6T40 US89532E2081 TREVENA INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2024The instrument 6T40 US89532E2081 TREVENA INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2024Das Instrument ET80 CA0079756007 AETERNA ZENTARIS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2024The instrument ET80 CA0079756007 AETERNA ZENTARIS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2024Das Instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2024The instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2024Das Instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2024The instrument EM3A BMG3036C2239 EMPEROR INTL SUBDIV.HD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2024Das Instrument 13X KYG9829N1025 XINYI SOLAR HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2024The instrument 13X KYG9829N1025 XINYI SOLAR HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2024Das Instrument PDA DE0006967805 PRO DV AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.08.2024The instrument PDA DE0006967805 PRO DV AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.08.2024