Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Alarm: Der Weg zum Uran-Giganten ist jetzt frei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWN1 | ISIN: US89532E2081 | Ticker-Symbol: 6T40
Tradegate
12.08.24
08:06 Uhr
0,190 Euro
+0,007
+4,05 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TREVENA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TREVENA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1500,16509:54
0,1500,18009:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSCIENS BIOPHARMA
COSCIENS BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSCIENS BIOPHARMA INC4,840-9,70 %
EMPEROR INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD0,0250,00 %
IMMUNOVIA AB0,1640,00 %
MAGNORA ASA2,545-0,59 %
PRO DV AG0,9300,00 %
SOUTH HARZ POTASH LTD0,006+6,67 %
TREVENA INC0,190+4,05 %
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD0,406-4,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.