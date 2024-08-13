Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), an innovator in the nutritional supplement industry, is excited to announce the approval of their very own Biolete Coffee on the global e-commerce giant, Amazon(Amazon.com: The Mushroom Coffee with 10 Grams of Protein by Biolete Premium Coffee Extract with Collagen, Chaga, Lions Mane & L-Theanine 20 Servings: Grocery & Gourmet Food). This strategic move marks a significant milestone in ADIA Nutrition's mission to make high-quality, health-conscious products easily accessible to consumers nationwide.

Biolete Coffee, a unique blend of organic protein and mushroom extracts, has been making waves in the health and wellness community since its acquisition by ADIA Nutrition earlier this month. The product's innovative approach to combining the benefits of protein and mushrooms in a delicious caffeinated beverage has garnered praise for its ability to increase energy without the crash of energy drinks.

"We are excited to partner with Amazon to bring Biolete Coffee to a wider audience," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition Inc. "Amazon's global reach and reputation for providing a seamless shopping experience make it the perfect platform to introduce Biolete Coffee to consumers looking for a convenient and delicious way to prioritize their health."

The decision to list Biolete Coffee using FBO (fulfilment by Amazon) and being a "Prime Product" on Amazon comes after extensive research and planning, with ADIA Nutrition working closely with Amazon's team to ensure a smooth and successful launch. The company is confident that the product's unique offering, combined with Amazon's vast customer base, will drive significant growth and further establish Biolete Coffee as a leader in the health and wellness space.

"We are committed to making Biolete Coffee a household name," added Powalisz. "Listing on Amazon is a crucial step in achieving that goal, and we are eager to see the positive impact it will have on our customers and our business. We have already shipped our product to Amazon fulfillment centers nationwide, which demonstrates our dedication to expanding our nutritional division and making Biolete Coffee accessible to as many people as possible as soon as possible."

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.com

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

