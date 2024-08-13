RWE has commissioned a 14 MW pilot electrolyzer plant in Lingen, Germany, while Thyssenkrupp nucera says market uncertainty has slowed growth momentum, despite a 12% increase in third-quarter order intake. RWE has commissioned a 14 MW pilot electrolyzer plant in Lingen, Germany, on the site of its Emsland gas-fired power plant. It generates up to 270 kilograms of green hydrogen per hour using renewable electricity. The German energy company claimed that the pilot plant, which features two different electrolysis technologies, will offer valuable insights for the development of future industrial-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...